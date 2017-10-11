Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands Celebrates 70th Anniversary

The Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands returns to beautiful Asheville, North Carolina, for its 70th year. This popular event is unparalleled in terms of artistic standards and uniqueness. This year's craft fair will be held Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22 at the U.S. Cellular Center. Each day provides various viewings, demonstrations and shopping. Additionally, traditional musicians, from bluegrass to old time, will perform on the arena stage each day.

Attendees will enjoy nearly 180 makers with both contemporary and traditional work in clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media and jewelry. The fair is part of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, one of the strongest craft organizations in the country representing nearly 900 craftspeople in 293 counties in nine southeastern states.

To ensure the fair offers a top-notch experience, each maker has undergone a two-step jury process as part of the Guild's legacy to uphold a set of standards established by their creative peers. With its artistic vibe, the host city of Asheville also contributes to the visitors' overall unique experience. After 70 years, the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands maintains its original purpose of nurturing arts, crafts and music in the Southern Appalachian mountains.

Event Information:

Dates: Oct. 20-22

Hours: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Location: U.S. Cellular Center, 87 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville

Admission: General $8, weekend pass $12, children under 12 are admitted for free

More Information: www.craftguild.org or 828-298-7928