A focus on glass

Southern Highland Craft Guild in Biltmore Village invites craft enthusiasts and members of the public to meet nearly a dozen of glass artists on Sunday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. With the Biltmore Estate's current Chihuly installation, the Guild is proud to support Asheville's summer focus on glass. Members will be sharing their stories and processes in the glass medium, and will have featured work on display. Mimosas, coffee and pastries will be provided, as well as live entertainment. Visitors will also have the opportunity to win complimentary tickets to the ongoing July Craft Fair at the US Cellular Center in downtown Asheville that day.

Newly juried member Amanda Taylor will show her fused glass panels that highlight the Blue Ridge Vistas and landscapes. Similarly, well-known stained glass artist Greg Magruder will be sharing his style of window and panel assembly of intricate soldering and cutting. Other glass artists that will be at the gallery are Rob Levin, Scott Summerfield, Warner Whitfield & Beatriz Kelemen, Mike Hatch, Christian Arnold and Laurie Young.

This event is the second in a series of glass-focused happenings at the Southern Highland Craft Guild's gallery in Biltmore Village. The event is free and located at 26 Lodge Street, Asheville, North Carolina. Parking is available in the rear of the building, or down the street in the garage. The gallery features nearly 200 makers from the Southern Highlands. More information is available at https://www.southernhighlandguild.org/event/sunday-morning-mingle/.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation.