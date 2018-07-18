Blue Ridge Parkway reopens after accident

An accident soon after 5 p.m. Tuesday closed the Blue Ridge Parkway near its southern end in Western North Carolina.

The 14 mile section of the Parkway impacted by the accident was re-opened Wednesday.

According to Parkway officials, a commercial delivery truck traveling on the Parkway carrying large-scale batteries, each weighing approximately 800 pounds, left the road and went down a steep embankment near Milepost 466.

Impacted by the road closure was access to the Big Witch Tunnel, the Oconaluftee Visitor Center and the Rattlesnake Mountain Tunnel.

Initial responders identified damage to several of the large battery cell cases. Multiple agencies responded, including the North Carolina Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team, to assess the scene and begin any required clean up. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Parkway officials said commercial vehicles are not permitted on the Parkway. They said the driver said he was lost and had incorrectly navigated onto the Parkway en route to make a delivery to Clingman’s Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The driver of the truck, 36-year old Wakiem Davis, of New Jersey, was treated and discharged from Mission Hospital. Officials said he will be charged with driving with a suspended license, commercial traffic violation, and other potential charges related to the operation and condition of the vehicle.

Officials said the Parkway was closed from Milepost 455 to Milepost 469.