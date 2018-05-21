Adventure awaits in Blowing Rock

Readers of USA Today have voted Blowing Rock, North Carolina, one of its 10 Best American Small Towns for Adventure.

Other 10 Best winners included Sedona, Arizona, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“Those looking for a mountain escape have been coming to Blowing Rock since the 1880s. Today, this North Carolina village sits directly on the Blue Ridge Parkway and serves as a gateway to the adjacent Pisgah National Forest,” judges wrote.

Amanda Lugenbell, assistant director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, said: “We were excited just to be nominated, so to see Blowing Rock in the top ten is fantastic. Blowing Rock is fortunate in its location, which provides so much opportunity for enjoying the beauty of Appalachian wilderness. From hiking to trout fishing, climbing to cycling, this town has a backyard where you can do it all. And the close proximity means that when you're done, there are plenty of shops, restaurants and inns nearby for town-oriented activities and relaxation,” she said.

The 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award starts with 20 nominees selected by a panel of local and regional travel experts. Readers choose from among the 20 in a four-week online voting process that ends with the 10 winners selected in order.

In 2017, Blowing Rock was third on the list of Best Southern Small Towns.

Blowing Rock is the only Appalachian-region town to make the 2018 'best adventure' list.