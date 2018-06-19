American Aquarium rolls into Asheville

• Who: American Aquarium (rock)

• Where: The Grey Eagle in Asheville, North Carolina

• When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 20

• Cost: $15 advance / $18 day of show

• Why:

Touring their latest record, "Things Change," North Carolina-based rock act American Aquarium is ready and roaring to hit the road in search of positive change and growth in a country where hope seems to be short supply — economically, socially, and politically.

And at the center of this melodic whirlwind is lead singer BJ Barham. From the Piedmont region of North Carolina, he has witnessed first-hand what it means to be proudly from a small town, only to see it crumble and disappear in a modern world, forgotten by the fast priorities of the 21st century. By Barham hasn't lost sight of what "could be," where he aims to connect the dots with his music, all to foster a new dawn of opportunity in the landscape of his youth — communities once again coming together for the common good of fellow man.

Interview conducted by SML Music Editor Garret K. Woodward. For more information on the performance and/or to purchase tickets, click on www.thegreyeagle.com.

BJ Barham (Part #1):

BJ Barham (Part #2):