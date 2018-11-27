An Appalachian Christmas

The Museum of Appalachia will present the 4th annual Candlelight Christmas event this Friday through Sunday.

The centerpiece of the holiday event is an evening tour of the Museum’s pioneer village. The cabins will be adorned with old-fashioned Christmas decorations and festively lit for the occasion.

Candlelight Christmas includes live music, caroling and storytelling, holiday crafts for children, wagon rides, live nativity scene, cooking demonstrations, seasonal food, beverages and more. Guests will also enjoy old-time demonstrations including blacksmithing, spinning and weaving and work by local artisans.

The event takes place Friday, November 30, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, December 1-2, from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children 5 and up, and free for those under 5.

Families can pay $35 total for two parents and their children ages 5-17. Parking is free, but remember to bring a flashlight!

Tickets are on sale now at museumofappalachia.org. You may also purchase tickets at the gate. You can also call 865-494-7680 for information.

The museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts and culture of an earlier time for the benefit of future generations; and to instill in the community – regionally, nationally, and internationally - a greater knowledge of and appreciation for the Appalachian heritage. The Museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville off Interstate 75, exit 122, then one mile east.