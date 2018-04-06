Annual bike ride set in Yancey County

Bicyclists will gather on Saturday, April 28, for the 24th annual Burnsville Metric, a 60.7-mile ride showcasing the scenic Toe River Valley.

The casual ride begins and ends on Town Square in Burnsville, North Carolina. The first half of the ride follows the Cane River, through the mountain communities of Higgins, Lewisburg, Egypt and Ramseytown. The ride then continues along the Toe River through Huntdale, Pigeon Roost and Green Mountain. In addition to riverside views, the route provides vistas of Roan Mountain and Mount Mitchell.

The Burnsville Metric continues to gain popularity among the cycling community. “When people discover this area, they return again and again to ride,” says Van Roldan, a member of the Burnsville Metric planning committee and owner of Solstice Cycles. “The Burnsville Metric has become a staple for people from Asheville, Greenville, Charlotte and even farther.”

The Blue Ridge Parkway, Mount Mitchell State Park and other challenging routes, along with the area’s low population density, make Yancey County a cycling destination, Roldan said, and the Burnsville Metric is a good introduction.

For less-experienced cyclists, an alternative 43.2-mile route is available, also beginning and ending on Town Square.

Three rest stops will be located along the route, and roving support-and-gear vehicles will patrol the course.

Homeplace Beer Co. will host a post-ride celebration with food and beer. Located just off of Town Square, Homeplace opened this past summer as Yancey County’s first brewery.

Early registration by April 15 is $45; $35 for students. After April 15, the fee for all riders is $55. Proceeds benefit area nonprofit organizations.

Day-of registration and packet pickup take place at Burnsville Town Center from 7:15 a.m. till 8:45 a.m. The ride begins at 9 a.m.

For more information and registration instructions, visit www.BurnsvilleMetric.com. To learn more about Burnsville, and browse lodging options for the weekend, go to www.ExploreBurnsville.com or call (828) 682-7413.