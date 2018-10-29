Appalachian Trail restoration scheduled

Join the Carolina Mountain Club as it restores the Appalachian Trail near Hot Springs, North Carolina, on a weekend overnight work hike. The work hike is scheduled for November 17-18.

“We’ll be out rehabbing the trail and making new friends. No experience necessary, as experienced trail crews will be on site to supervise and train. If you have always wanted to do trail work to give back, this is your opportunity. A great learning experience awaits!” the club noted on its web page.

Attendees do not have to be members of Carolina Mountain Club to take part on these work days.

Participants must fill out release forms before beginning work. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Hikers should wear sturdy boots, long pants and work gloves, and bring food and cool weather camping gear. The club will provide tools.

The work trip is limited to the first 30 who sign up.

Contact Paul Curtin at: pmcurtin@hotmail.com with questions. Click here for more information or to preregister.