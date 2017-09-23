Apple season in full swing

Friday night lights and apple pies signify fall for many folks in the Smokies. While footballs are being thrown on the fields, apple pies are baking in the kitchen. The Smoky Mountains are beautiful year-round but are particularly special and stunning in autumn.

A favorite pastime for many is visiting an orchard, hand picking a bushel of fresh apples and creating an edible delight. Whether sipping hot cider around a fire pit or churning apple butter to spread on hot biscuits, apples are on everyone's mind.

If you're one who loves the crisp flavor of apples, try pairing your favorite variety with this vanilla toffee apple dip. This scrumptious dish will be the hit of any fall event or gathering.

Ingredients

1 8oz. block of cream cheese (softened)

1 8oz. bag of Heath Bit-o-Brickle toffee bits (found in baking section of grocery store near chocolate chips)

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated white sugar

Directions

Allow the cream cheese to sit at room temperature until softened. Combine the cream cheese, sugars and vanilla. Mix until well-blended. Stir in the toffee bits. The recipe works well with a little less than the full 8 oz. Continue mixing until everything is smooth and creamy. Refrigerate in a glass bowl with a lid. Serve with apples of your choice.

Enjoy this delicious recipe. Enjoy all those tasty apples. And most of all, enjoy this glorious fall season.