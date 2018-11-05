Marble Springs State Historic Site in Knoxville will offer a holiday arboretum tour and potpourri workshop at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 25.

Take some time away from the turkey and shopping to restore your calm, fellowship, and meet new friends before the busy holiday season. Jane Muldoon will host a relaxing nature walk where attendees will learn about the winter woods and gather materials for natural potpourri to brighten the home or to give as a festive gift.

Please bring hand clippers, basket or bag for collecting, and a container for your potpourri. Cost of the workshop is $10. Please call 865-573-5508/865-712-9076 to register.

Marble Springs State Historic site is the farm and home of John Sevier, Revolutionary War hero and first governor of Tennessee. The site is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon-5 p.m. Guided tours of the cabins are available for a fee.

The site is located at 1220 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. For more information visit the website, email info@marblesprings.net, or call (865) 573-5508.