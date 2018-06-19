Art sought for Knoxville airport exhibit

The Arts and Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority announce a call for entries for an exhibition in McGhee Tyson Airport. This is a juried exhibition developed to allow regional artists to compete and display work in the most visited site in the area.

Approximately 40-45 fine art works encompassing all styles and genres from both emerging and established artists will comprise the exhibition in the secured area behind McGhee Tyson Airport’s security gate checkpoint from October 25 – April 17, 2019.

The call for entries is open to all artists 18 years and older residing in the 33 counties of East Tennessee. Each artist may submit up to five entries which must be original works in the following categories: 2-D (painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking, photography) and 3-D (sculpture of all media). The nonrefundable entry fee is $30 for up to five works (free for Arts & Culture Alliance members) and includes a six-month membership in the Arts & Culture Alliance.

The deadline for entries to be received is Sunday, August 26. Prizes include at least $1,000 in cash awards.

Artists may find more information and an entry form at www.knoxalliance.com/airport-entry/.