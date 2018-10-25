Autumn color report for the park

× Expand Kristina Plaas photo Autumn in Cades Cove.

The Great Smoky Mountains Association fall color report for October 23 says “the autumn color display is just getting started” as October begins to fade.

“Now is an ideal time for a drive or hike through the Smokies as a golden haze has taken over the higher and mid elevations. Higher elevations are approaching peak color as trees and shrubbery begin to change, some at rates faster than others.”

On Rich Mountain Road, “sourwood, sassafras, sugar maple, red maple and dogwood are starting to change.”

At Indian Grave Gap, trees are “showing outstanding color, possibly near peak display. Sugar maple, sassafras, beach and scarlet oak are all displaying color.”

On Rich Mountain Trail, “Sourwoods are showing brilliant shades of red, while the red maple, beech, sugar maple and mountain maple are changing as well. The higher elevations on Rich Mountain appear to be approaching their peak color.”

The association said “colors are likely to reach their peak within the next week or two.”