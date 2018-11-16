Ballet company presents The Nutcracker

× Expand Richard Calmes Photography

The Appalachian Ballet Company will present The Nutcracker as part of its 47th season of ballet in east Tennessee.

The company will present four public shows: At the Knoxville Civic Auditorium December 1 at 7:30 p.m. and December 2 at 3 p.m., and at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville on December 7 at 7:30 p.m. and December 8 at 3 p.m.

Two school matinees will also be presented at at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on November 29-30.

The production features live music by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

Dancing the role of the Nutcracker prince will be Australian dancer Aaron Smyth, who can be seen in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. He will be partnering with Kylie Morton Berry as the Sugarplum Fairy.

The production will include several new pieces of choreography featuring guests artists David Ward and Laura Morton, and Chicago-based dancer Jeff Wolfe as Herr Drosselmeyer.

Tickets are available at appalachianballet.com or by calling the Clayton Center for the Arts at 865-981-8590.