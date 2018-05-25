Biltmore Estate ranks as top landmark destination

× Expand Jon Ostendorff photo A Fly Fishing Lesson Get off the beaten path and discover what lies beyond the Biltmore House with an outdoor adventure on the 8,000-acre estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Biltmore Estate is ranked in the top 10 in a TripAdvisor survey of the nation's top landmarks.

The popular and historic Asheville chateau came in at No. 9 on the travel website’s top 25 destinations, which includes such iconic landmarks as the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

“Landmarks named in TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice awards are determined by an algorithm that utilizes the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for landmarks worldwide by travelers who have previously visited each site,” according to an announcement by the website. “TripAdvisor calculates ratings over a 12 month period, from 759 landmarks in 68 countries around the globe.”

Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communication for TripAdvisor, said: “For travelers thinking about anchoring their trips with a visit to an iconic site, there's no better starting point than a site from the Travelers' Choice award winners.”

The top 25 landmark destinations in the nation on the list are: Alcatraz Island, Golden Gate Bridge, Lincoln Memorial, Grand Central Terminal in New York City, the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, the Biltmore Estate, Cloud Gate in Chicago, Rockefeller Center in New York, Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, Fenway Park, The Alamo, Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Arlington National Cemetery, Jackson Square in New Orleans, the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, Gettysburg National Military Park, Graceland, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, and the Hoover Dam.

“We are really proud of this distinction, both to be ranked highly among the many other historic landmarks on this list, and especially to have left our guests so inspired that they’ve shared their love for Biltmore with others on TripAdvisor,” said Biltmore Public Relations Manager Marissa Jamison. “There are wonderful ranges of experiences here at Biltmore that make this National Historic landmark such a unique destination for travelers to discover and continue discovering over time. We thank our guests for sharing their thoughts on TripAdvisor and on other travel sites, giving us valuable feedback on our offerings and helping our future guests maximize their Biltmore experience.”

The Biltmore Estate is hosting an installation of glass artist Dale Chihuly's works throughout the summer. You can see a gallery of his glass at Biltmore here.

