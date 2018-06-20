Biltmore sculpture to undergo repairs Thursday

A sculpture that has graced the South Terrace at the Biltmore House for more than a century will undergo surgery Thursday to replace an arm that originally went missing decades ago.

The statue was inspired by French artist Antoine Coysevox's sculpture, "Flore et L’amour" (Flora and Love), according to a Biltmore announcement. The sculpture is believed to have been installed at the Asheville estate around 1900, along with the other three sculptures on the South Terrace.

“The arm has been missing from the statue for decades, with the original no longer in Biltmore’s possession. Originally repaired in 2003 using a non-ceramic material, the resulting fix was challenging to maintain and eventually weathered,” according to a statement from LeeAnn Donnelly, senior public relations manager at Biltmore.

Asheville-based artist Alex Irvine “recreated the arm in his home studio using a fired ceramic which is expected to stand the test of time,” Donnelly said.

“Irvine will be working to install the arm tomorrow on the South Terrace,” Donnelly said. “We think this is a great example of the work we do to preserve the estate, and in this case, it’s a chance to collaborate with the local arts community,” Donnelly said.

She said the mission at the estate is “the preservation of Biltmore as a privately-owned, profitable, working estate.” With the emphasis on preservation, Biltmore’s Museum Services team works to maintain the original elements of George Vanderbilt’s vision.

Biltmore, in Asheville, North Carolina, is a large estate built by the grandson of industrialist Cornelius Vanderbilt between 1889 and 1895. It is the largest privately owned house in the United States.

For more information about the estate visit biltmore.com.