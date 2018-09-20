Blake Shelton to Open Music Venue in Gatlinburg

Country singer and Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton was in Gatlinburg, TN this week touring his new entertainment venue, Ole Red. With locations already in Nashville, TN and Tishomingo, OK, the Ole Red in Gatlinburg is set to open in spring of 2019.

Ole Red Gatlinburg will be a $9 million, multi-level, 16,000-square-foot entertainment venue with a two story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor, and exterior terrace. The menu will feature Nashville classics such as Hot Chicken & Waffles, BBQ, and burgers, as well as other southern favorites.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Chairman and CEO, Colin Reed, said, “With 12 million annual visitors and a rich country music legacy, Gatlinburg is an ideal destination for the Ole Red brand. We know the Smoky Mountain region is tremendously popular with country lifestyle consumers, and we believe Ole Red offers a unique entertainment experience that will attract even more visitors to the area.”

The venue will be equipped with state-of-the-art performance equipment including concert-level production and sound capabilities, along with LED screens throughout the space. Programming will include curated concert line-ups, showcases for up-and-coming talent and more to be announced as the venue nears completion.

Blake Shelton said, “Gatlinburg is one of my all-time favorite places. This part of the country is full of people who love good food, great music, family and most importantly, a good time. That’s what Ole Red is all about, and I can’t wait to give my fans another place to have fun in Gatlinburg.”

For more information visit www.olered.com/gatlinburg