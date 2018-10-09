Blue Ridge, Georgia, celebrates the arts

The Blue Ridge Mountain Arts Association and Arts Center is sponsoring an arts festival in the downtown city park area of Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Located in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains and with more than 250 juried fine arts, fine crafts and food booths, the festival series touts that it has something for everyone.

The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 13-14, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 12 get in for free.

Blue Ridge is rated one of the five top art destinations in Georgia. With a wide array of restaurants, shops, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, the Blue Ridge Community Theater, Mercier Orchards and the Swan Drive-In theater, all combined with the surrounding pristine national forests, the art town creates an ambience celebrating both art and nature.

