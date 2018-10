Kale and potato cakes, a recipe by Ronni Lundy.

Congratulations to Ronni Lundy, whose recipes have been brightening up every edition of Smoky Mountain Living. Her recipe for Kilt Lettuce was featured in the weekend edition of the Wall Street Journal.

Check out her kale and potato cake recipe from our recent archive!

Now that we've got you hungry, read Fred Sauceman's story about kilt lettuce, which is good enough to die for!