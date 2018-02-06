Cal Ripken to headline Pigeon Forge parade

× Expand Cal Ripken Baseball Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken will serve as grand marshal of the May 4 Pigeon Forge annual springtime parade.

Cal Ripken Jr., a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and chairman and cofounder of Ripken Baseball, will serve as grand marshal of the May 4 Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, annual springtime parade.

This is the first time in more than 30 years that the grand marshal of the parade, traditionally called the Homecoming Parade, will not be noted singer and staunch Pigeon Forge supporter Dolly Parton.

“For 32 years, it’s been my honor and privilege to serve as the grand marshal,” Parton said. “In that time, Pigeon Forge has grown so much and so many new businesses and attractions have come to town, everyone agrees that this is the perfect time for me to step aside and share the spotlight with some other folks. Dollywood has hogged the spotlight long enough.”

Pigeon Forge’s Homecoming Parade began in 1987 as the unofficial kickoff of the city’s tourism season.

“We want to thank Dolly for all that she has done, and we are so very grateful for the kindness and generosity she has shown to both our visitors and our residents,” Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster said. “Given Pigeon Forge’s progress and unprecedented growth during the last three decades, both Dollywood and Pigeon Forge city officials recognized that we have so much to celebrate with our parade.”

Ripken Baseball operates The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge, a $22.5 million youth baseball facility.

To register for Pigeon Forge’s Music in the Mountains Spring Parade or for more information, please visit MyPigeonForge.com/parade.