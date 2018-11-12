Celebrating shaped-note singing

The annual Singing on the River will be held Saturday, December 1, in downtown Marshall, North Caroina, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This event is a celebration of shaped-note singing, a tradition of singing from music books with the notes printed in shapes rather than on a scale.

The new reprint of the shaped-note songbook, Christian Harmony, will be used at this all day singing at the Marshall Presbyterian Church, located at 165 S. Main Street.

“There will be loaner books available and folks bring dishes to share for ‘dinner on the grounds’,” said Arts Council Director Laura Boosinger. “We expect to have singers from several states. You can come and listen but it’s better when you join in. It’s that kind of event.”

The Christian Harmony is a collection of primarily religious songs with deep roots in the American soil and in the North Carolina mountains. It was compiled and first published by South Carolina singing school master William Walker in 1867 and revised by him shortly before his death in 1875. Its contents echo through time and reflect some of the earliest musical traditions of America

You can learn more about this style of singing here. To learn more about the event call (828) 649-1301 or visit www.madisoncountyarts.com. The event is free and open to the public.