Cello players descend on Oak Ridge

Cello students of all ages and abilities will meet at Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge campus, for a mass "play-in" and master class on Thursday, November 1, with Mark Kosower, internationally acclaimed cellist, principal cellist of The Cleveland Orchestra, and faculty at the famed Cleveland Institute of Music.

The public is invited to attend the two-hour master class, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

"Students have been practicing for weeks to prepare for the play-in with Mark Kosower, who is renowned for teaching both collegiate and pre-collegiate students," said Cathy Whitten, chair of the master class committee.

"The cello is known for its expressive, vocal range," said music director and cellist Dan Allcott. "Having a lobby full of cellists is a musician's dream, and hearing them perform in five-part harmony is a rare treat — Distinctly Oak Ridge."

Check-in for students begins at 3 p.m., and the play-in begins at 3:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, the event is "part of a residency which includes an evening of cello and piano chamber music, and an orchestra concert showcasing Mr. Kosower in two cello concertos with the Oak Ridge Symphony," Whitten said.

The Kosower Master class takes place in the main building at the Oak Ridge campus of Roane State Community College. Attendance is free for the public.

"All interested persons are invited to attend the master class and learn from this musical offering to the community," Allcott said.

The public performance will also feature acclaimed pianist/accompanist Jee-Won Oh, who was the studio pianist and assistant to famed cellist Janos Starker.

More information is available a the ORCMA website or by calling 865-483-5569.