Christmas at Biltmore 2017

Estate’s awe-inspiring holiday celebration runs November 3 through January 7

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A holiday tradition that goes back more than 120 years, Christmas at Biltmore enchants those who visit during its annual holiday celebration set for November 3, 2017 through January 7, 2018.

Every year, Biltmore transforms into an unforgettable yuletide vacation destination. Biltmore’s design team will weave this year’s theme – “A Vanderbilt Christmas” – throughout every element created for the season, incorporating a strong Gilded Age look and feel with elegant details rooted in Vanderbilt family Christmas stories. Inside the 250-room Biltmore House, a towering 35-foot-tall Fraser fir tree laden with ornaments and wrapped packages tucked into its branches serves as the seasonal centerpiece.

Guests may enjoy the entire estate as part of admission. More than one hundred Christmas trees—each hand-decorated and styled—grace the house and estate combined. The Conservatory anchoring the Walled Garden is filled with poinsettias and offers a daily complimentary seminar that provides tips for guests’ own holiday décor. At Antler Hill Village & Winery, guests may enjoy free tastings of Biltmore wines. NEW this year, Biltmore Winery is decorated with 7,000 globe-shaped ornaments hanging from the ceiling—giving guests the feeling of being inside a bottle of sparkling wine.

Weekends in Antler Hill Village will feature carolers sharing Christmas favorites and Santa making appearances at the bandstand to hear wish lists from guests of all ages. Enhanced this year with even more sparkling lights, Antler Hill Village is a must see—buildings will be outlined in lights, the fountain lit with special visual effects, and illuminated trees and ornaments will be in abundance.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings -- Nov. 3, 2017 through Jan. 6, 2018

Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight, changing the daytime visit’s mood and experience. By reservation only, Candlelight Christmas Evenings in Biltmore House allow guests to step back in time with an experience more like Vanderbilt’s guests had during their first Christmas Eve spent in Biltmore House in 1895. Setting the unique scene is a 55-foot Norway spruce sparkling in the center of the front lawn and surrounded by 20 illuminated evergreens. Luminaries line the walkway to the house.

Christmas at Biltmore 2017 Event Details

Christmas at Biltmore features the following holiday activities and events:

Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, daily: Christmas at Biltmore daytime experience

Christmas at Biltmore daytime experience Nov. 3 through Jan. 6, daily: Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime experience

Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime experience Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, daily , 5:30 p.m.-midnight : Illumination of Antler Hill Village

, : Illumination of Antler Hill Village Oct. 14 through Dec. 31, daily, 1:30 p.m.: A Gardener’s Place Holiday Seminar “Holiday Tablescapes with Plants”

A Gardener’s Place Holiday Seminar “Holiday Tablescapes with Plants” Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, daily: Conservatory’s annual poinsettia and tropical plant display

Conservatory’s annual poinsettia and tropical plant display Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, daily : Complimentary wine tasting at Biltmore Winery. Look for the annual Christmas Wine release. Winery specialty tours available with additional price and reservations required

: Complimentary wine tasting at Biltmore Winery. Look for the annual Christmas Wine release. Winery specialty tours available with additional price and reservations required Nov. 3 through Jan. 6, Fridays & Saturdays, 6 and 7 p.m.: Candlelight Winery Tour with an intimate look into the wine making process and tasting with light cheese pairing. Additional price and reservations required

Candlelight Winery Tour with an intimate look into the wine making process and tasting with light cheese pairing. Additional price and reservations required Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, evenings: Live music at Cedric’s Tavern in Antler Hill Village

Live music at Cedric’s Tavern in Antler Hill Village 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 4 through Dec. 23; Tuesday, Nov. 21, Wednesday, Nov. 22; Friday, Nov. 24, and Monday through Friday Dec. 18 through 22: Visits with Santa at the bandstand in Antler Hill Village

Visits with Santa at the bandstand in Antler Hill Village Nov. 5 through Jan. 7, Saturdays and Sundays and on Friday, Nov. 24; 3-7 p.m. : Roving Holiday Carolers in Antler Hill Village

: Roving Holiday Carolers in Antler Hill Village Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, Fridays and Saturdays, 3-10 p.m .: Bonfires in Antler Hill Village with s’mores kits available for purchase at The Creamery and The Kitchen Café inside Village Hotel

.: Bonfires in Antler Hill Village with s’mores kits available for purchase at The Creamery and The Kitchen Café inside Village Hotel Dec. 15 through 18 : The Inn on Biltmore Estate’s Annual Gingerbread House Tea. Additional price and reservations required

: The Inn on Biltmore Estate’s Annual Gingerbread House Tea. Additional price and reservations required Ongoing: Festive holiday meals prepared by award-winning chefs served in all of the estate’s restaurants

Overnight stays

Seasonal activities and events for overnight guests include holiday storytelling Nov. 22, 24 and Dec. 25, ornament decorating Dec. 22, cookie decorating at Village Hotel on Dec. 24 and 25, a New Year’s Eve Village bonfire, and more.

Guests looking to extend their holiday visits have several options. For those seeking a retreat with personalized service, The Inn on Biltmore Estate offers four-star accommodations in a private hilltop setting. Holiday packages starting with Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve are available.

Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate is for the guest looking for a casual overnight stay. Village Hotel is located in the heart of Antler Hill Village with a convenient home base steps away from shopping, dining, Biltmore Winery, and live music in the Village. Special holiday packages are available.

For tickets, reservations, and more information, visit Biltmore.com/visit.