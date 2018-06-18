Clayton Arts Center announces season lineup

The Clayton Center for the Arts has announced its 2018-2019 season line up, featuring appearances by a variety of acts from the Del McCoy Band to the Broadway hit Kinky Boots.

Season tickets go on sale to the public today, June 18, with individual tickets for each show on sale at a later date.

The line up includes:

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra - September 21 - One of the most musically diverse bands in the South.

Del McCoury Band & Friends - October 11 - The Bluegrass legend returns with friends, The Gibson Brothers, the Travelin’ McCoury’s and Sierra Hull.

Voces8 - November 9 - Vocal ensemble whose repertoire ranges from Renaissance to pop arrangements.

Christmas with the Annie Moses Band - December 1 - An evening of Christmas music.

Kinky Boots - January 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - Two performances of this big Broadway hit.

Rioult Dance-“Women on the Edge” - February 2, 2019 - Unsung heroines of the Trojan War in a trio of contemporary dances.

“Currents” by Mayumana - February 23, 2019 - A spectacular show with performers in constant movement and musically juggling between different sounds.

L.A. Theatre Works, Susan Albert Loewenberg, Producing Director presents “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling - March 1. 2019 - A unique twist on theatre that approaches works as radio theatre to make a deeper connection to the audience.

The Illusionists - Live From Broadway - April 24, 2019 - Back by audience demand, the jaw dropping talents of The Illusionists.

California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio - May 11, 2019 - Two famed groups collaborate and showcase their cleverly arranged musical interpretations.

“I feel like it is a season of old and new friends. We have shows like the Annie Moses Band and The Illusionists returning because they were so popular with our audiences,” said Blake Smith, general manager of the Clayton Center for the Arts.

“New friends include the first show, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, who entertain with music that ranges from Appalachian Bluegrass to the smooth jazzy sound of New Orleans. Another new show is the California Guitar Trio and Montreal Guitar Trio. I have always wanted to bring them to the Clayton Center and this season I was able to book them together. They have been a favorite of mine since I first saw them 20 years ago,” Smith said. “We hope our patrons will be excited to see shows they asked us to bring back, and embrace the new friends we introduce to them. It is going to be another great season for celebrating the arts.”

For ticket prices, interested patrons may visit claytonartscenter.com or call the box office at 865-981-8590.