Cornbread’s guineas catch your eye

Imagine going from home grown to world known. John “Cornbread” Anderson did just that; born and raised in a small, rural Georgia town, busying himself with farming, butchering, beekeeping, working the law, and fixing diesel trucks.

In his imagination, he was in the woods tracking deer, studying the region’s various bird populations, calling turkeys, planting strawberries, and chasing guinea hens and chicks around the farm.

Such attention to guineas has become Cornbread’s signature in regard to his art pieces. Folks know his guineas anywhere. Once he caught the public eye by putting these wide-eyed animals on board, canvas, and tin, Cornbread’s every-day routine turned to the life of a full-time artist.

Aside from his guineas, Cornbread is also known for other animals that are indigenous to north Georgia. He walks back roads doing his own research, looking to find that perfect scene of wildlife to be created in his next work. Popular among his collectors are pieces featuring foxes, coons, and a variety of birds, from bluebirds, cardinals, turkeys, and crows to his more recent paintings of titmice, scarlet tanagers, and nuthatches.

His work can be found at the gallery Around Back at Rocky’s Place, where you can check out his lathe-turned guineas and his birds made out of sisal twine.

Although one can easily spot and identify a Cornbread piece, his work is actually as rich and as diverse as his former occupations.

Around Back at Rocky’s Place is honored to show the best selection by John “Cornbread” Anderson. Stop in on weekends: Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

The gallery is located at 3631 Hwy. 53 East at Etowah River Road in Dawsonville, Georgia.

You can learn more at https://aroundbackatrockysplace.com.