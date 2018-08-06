Crew begins repairing Chimney Rock road

The Chimney Rock section of Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina was closed to the public today as the N.C. Department of Transportation began work to restore a one-lane washout on the main entrance road in the park.

The park was closed in late May when heavy rains from subtropical storm Alberto caused a portion of the road leading into the park and a retaining wall on the upper parking lot to collapse. The park was closed for nearly two weeks at that time while park rangers, Chimney Rock management associates and contractors worked to clean up fallen trees, power lines and mudslides along the road and trails.The park reopened June 9. Since that time, staff has directed visitors through the one-lane area where the road collapsed.

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews from Rutherford County will perform the emergency slide repair beginning Monday. Officials expect crews will need at least 10 days to rebuild the road. This project will restore both lanes of Chimney Rock Park Road when completed.

“This project is typical of repair work that we perform regularly,” Rutherford County Maintenance Engineer Matt Taylor said. “We’re essentially rebuilding a portion of the roadway slope that failed during recent storms.”

Work to fix the retaining wall on the upper parking lot is still in the planning phase. No timeline for this project has been announced. For the latest updates and news about the park reopening, visit ChimneyRockPark.com or call 828-625-9611.

The Chimney Rock section of the greater Chimney Rock State Park is located on U.S. 64/74A in Chimney Rock, North Carolina.