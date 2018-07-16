Dinner with a beer

HART’s Bistro, Harmons’ Den, is presenting a special five-course dinner with beer pairings from Lagunitas Brewing Company on Wednesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature the dishes created for the evening by HART Chef Christy Bishop. The cost of the evening is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity. The menu for the event includes deviled quail eggs, mixed greens with grilled peaches, grilled salmon, lavender grilled chicken, braised short ribs and a chocolate espresso cobbler.

The HART Theatre, founded in 1985, is a semi-professional community theatre showcasing the talents of the people of the region and beyond.

To make reservations, call the HART Box Office at (828) 456-6322. Seating is limited. HART is located at 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville, North Carolina.