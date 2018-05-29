Dog show to benefit public art

The HART Theatre will host the first Waynesville Public Art Dog Show on Sunday, June 3, from 5-7 p.m. The dog show is a fundraising event to support the Waynesville Public Arts Commission, and most specifically the Plott Hound sculpture and park in Hazelwood, North Carolina.

The dog show will have four categories of competition, Best Large Dog, Best Small Dog, Best Costume and best Plott Hound. There is a $25 entry fee per dog, per category, to be paid at registration. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction. Harmons’ Den Bistro will also be open serving up hot dogs, sandwiches a beverages. The event is open to the public.

The Plott Hound is the State Dog of North Carolina and the sculpture recognizing that honor was created by Asheville artist Todd Frahm and dedicated last November.

HART Theatre is located at 250 Pigeon Street, Waynesville, North Carolina.