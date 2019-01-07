Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show coming in February

The 2019 Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show will be at the Knoxville Convention Center February 1-3. The show hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. that Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m that Sunday.

For more than 40 years the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show has showcased the evolution of trends in home improvement, landscape design, décor, and more.

Hundreds of exhibitors will offer innovative new ideas for home and garden. Seven Grand Gardens will be created by local landscape design firms. The Art Market will feature unique art made by regional artists. On the How-To Stage, experts from HGTV and DIY Network will share favorite tips for home improvement, interior design and gardening. Finally, check out our "She Shed, He Shed" area to get ideas and tips on how to decorate your own backyard getaway.

On the Dine & Design Stage, local chefs will prepare meals complete with presentation tips to make your food look as good as it tastes. See what’s blooming at the Herb and Flower Market and bring the kids to the Children’s Creation Station which will feature fun crafts and entertainment just for them - you'll even spot some favorite children's TV characters on the show floor.

The 2019 Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show is presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union. This event is the largest fundraiser for Dogwood Arts and helps keep 99 percent of Dogwood Arts events free to all each year.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 Seniors 65+ and military, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online in advance. Purchase your tickets at any ORNL Federal Credit Union location and receive a $1 discount. For more information, call 865.637.4561 or visit www.dogwoodarts.com.