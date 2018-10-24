Dollywood to host annual 5K run

Participants in the seventh annual Light the Way 5K Run/Walk get to see Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival in a different light – actually five million lights - as the theme park hosts the event on Friday, November 16, beginning at 11:18 p.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit Keep Sevier Beautiful and the Share It Forward program at Dollywood. Keep Sevier Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is a volunteer-based organization which focuses on waste reduction/recycling, litter prevention and beautifying public spaces through education and community-based programs. Keep Sevier Beautiful’s goal is to protect the natural beauty of the area that millions of visitors come to see each year.

Share It Forward is a non-profit organization to serve The Dollywood Company employees and their families through a variety of quality programs. Share It Forward programming is funded primarily through employee donations which are matched dollar for dollar.

“The beauty of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival combined with the challenge of a course … makes Light the Way a one-of-a-kind event for runners and walkers,” said Aaron Newberry, executive director of Share It Forward.

“This event helps provide our non-profit organizations with financial assistance just before the holidays,” said Lisa Bryant, executive director of Keep Sevier Beautiful.

Light the Way 5K Run/Walk participants are treated to a course decorated by the park’s five million Christmas lights, beginning their journey at Dollywood’s preferred parking entrance, traversing through the parking lot and then winding through the theme park.

The certified race will be chip-timed and managed by Scenic City Multi-Sports. Awards will be presented to the top three overall for male and female participants.

Pre-registration is encouraged for the Light the Way 5K as the race is limited to 2,018 participants. Registration fee until race day is $45. Register online at www.lighttheway5k.net. Race day registration takes place from 11 a.m. -10 p.m. at the front gate area at Dollywood’s Splash Country.

For more information, email info@keepsevierbeautiful.org or visit www.lighttheway5k.net .