East Tennessee to celebrate Statehood Day

East Tennessee’s cultural heritage sites are partnering to celebrate Statehood Day, which on June 1 marks the 222nd anniversary of Tennessee’s admission as the 16th state in the union.

The sites will celebrate on Saturday, May 26; Sunday, May 2; and Saturday, June 2. The sites include places of historical significance in regional history.

Each site will have individual celebrations honoring the birth of Tennessee. On these days, admission is free to the public.

- Blount Mansion (Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Construction on Blount Mansion began in 1792. The restored mansion was open for tours in 1930, making it the oldest museum in Knox County. Commemorate the creation of the state of Tennessee and celebrate the pioneers who settled and transformed the southwest territory into the vibrant state of Tennessee. Address: 200 W. Hill Avenue, Knoxville. Information: 865-525-2375. www.blountmansion.org

- James White’s Fort (Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) Built in 1786, James White’s Fort was home to the founder of Knoxville. More than 10,000 visitors tour the Fort each year and experience the frontier lifestyle through hands-on interpretations. Tennesseans for Living History volunteers will be demonstrating the lifestyle of 1796: weaving, spinning, and other pioneer-era tasks. Donations gratefully accepted. Address: 205 E. Hill Ave, Knoxville. Information: 865-525-6514. www.jameswhitefort.org

- Marble Springs (Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 27, noon - 5 p.m.) Marble Springs was the home of John Sevier (1745-1815), Tennessee’s first governor and Revolutionary War hero. Marble Springs State Historic Site will commemorate Statehood Day with a living history weekend. Visitors are invited to experience free tours with living historians. Donations gratefully accepted. Address: 1220 West Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. Information: 865-573-5508. www.marblesprings.net

- Crescent Bend House & Gardens (Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) Crescent Bend House & Gardens is one of the Southeast’s finest house museums and gardens. Built in 1834 by Drury Paine Armstrong, Crescent Bend was once a 900-acre working farm and so named for its prominent setting overlooking a majestic crescent bend in the Tennessee River just west of downtown Knoxville. Address: 2728 Kingston Pike Knoxville. Information: 865-637-3163, www.crescentbend.com

- Ramsey House (Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Ramsey House was built in 1797 by Knoxville's first builder, Thomas Hope for Francis Alexander Ramsey, one of Knoxville’s first settlers. Celebrate Statehood Days with one of the founding Families of Knoxville. Ramsey House will host tours and celebrate with cake and iced tea. Address: 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville. Information: 865-546-0745, www.ramseyhouse.org

- Mabry-Hazen House (Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home which showcases one of the largest original family collections in America with over 2,000 original artifacts on display. Furnished and decorated in the style of several decades, Mabry-Hazen gives a rare view into 130 years of Knoxville history. Learn about the origins of Knoxville's iconic Market Square, the bitter divisions of the Civil War, the infamous 1882 Gunfight on Gay Street, a mountain city in the New South, a scandalous 1934 breach of promise and seduction trial, and much more through the rich, colorful lives of the Mabry and Hazen families. Historians will be on site for tours. Donations are appreciated. Address: 1711 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville. Information: 865-522-8661. www.mabryhazen.com .

About the Historic Homes of Knoxville

The Historic House Museums of Knoxville is a partnership that shares resources from each historic site in presenting the history, culture, and heritage of Knoxville and East Tennessee. www.hhknoxville.org