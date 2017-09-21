Enjoy autumn in the Smokies with a fall color guide

× Expand Photo by Justin Costner Photo by Justin Costner

A glance at the calendar says it is fall, but if you've visited the Smoky Mountains recently, you've seen vibrant colors are already popping up here and there. Soon, rich oranges and yellows and deep browns and reds will speckle mountaintops and valleys throughout Southern Appalachia.

Some may wonder why fall foliage is so breathtaking in the Smoky Mountains. One main reason is that at least 100 different species of trees reside in the Smokies and many of these are deciduous. As summer wanes, the green pigment of leaves deteriorates, allowing other, more lovely colors to shine through.

For those who love to hike, mid-September through early November is a perfect time to trek up and down mountainous trails. With temperatures cooler at higher elevations, hues are more vivid at the top. Reaching that stunning summit will be completely worth it.

Whether one is traveling a far distance to the mountains or is a native of the Smokies, a fall color guide will help folks navigate the array of breathtaking hues. Below you will find a few visuals and links to help you on your leaf looking adventures.

Fall foliage prediction map (a fun interactive map demonstrating color patterns throughout the next couple months)

Georgia leaf watch 2017 (information from Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources about Georgia's foliage and the best places to see fall colors)

For the next couple of months, we are gifted the most glorious kaleidoscope of art nature has to offer. Don't miss this awe-inspiring opportunity.