Festival celebrates Yadkin Valley wines

Wine from more than 25 Yadkin Valley Wineries and Vineyards will be featured at the 17th Annual Yadkin Valley Wine Festival on May 19, in Elkin, North Carolina.

The festival features food and wine and music all day, highlighted by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard and the Legacy Motown Revue, starting at noon.

Other events include the Yadkin Valley Wine Auction, benefiting the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation at 6:30 p.m. on May 18; the Yadkin Valley Tour De Vino, benefiting Elkin Valley Trails May 19 at 7 a.m.; and the Running the Vines 10k/5k and kids 1/2 mile Fun Run at Shelton Vineyards from 8-11 a.m. on May 19.

Festival parking is $5 per car, with proceeds benefiting the Elkin Rescue Squad. Shuttles will run from local hotels at $5 each passenger.

A wide selection of food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by selected vendors. Those wishing to sample wines must have photo ID at check-in. Pets are not permitted.

Advance tickets are $22; day-of ticket are $30. VIP tickets are available for $100 (Call 336-526-1111 to order.) Tickets for military personnel are $20 at the gate with valid ID. There is no charge for non-tasters/non-purchasers.