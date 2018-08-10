Festival features Cherokee events

Enjoy traditional dancing, cultural arts demonstrations, storytelling, frybread, singing, and flute music during the Cherokee Heritage Festival, a free event at the outdoor 17th century Cherokee Homestead Exhibit, one of five attractions along a 2-mile Cherokee History Trail in Hayesville, North Carolina.

Featured Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians include World Champion Hoop dancer Eddie Swimmer, award-winning, 96-year-old potter Amanda Swimmer, nationally recognized artisan and storyteller Davy Arch and the Oconaluftee Village dancers and artisans from Cherokee.

Children of all ages will enjoy craft activities, practicing blowgun techniques and a scavenger hunt with their families. Adults will enjoy plant walks through Native Botanical Gardens, led by Hiwassee River Watershed Coalition staff. The adjacent Clay County "Old Jail" Museum will be open throughout the event.

Free admission, parking and shuttle bus are available for all visitors.

For additional information, visit cccra-nc.org.