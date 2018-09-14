Flat Rock presents 'The Glass Menagerie'

× Expand Print

The Flat Rock Playhouse will present The Glass Menagerie on stage from September 27 to October 13. This American classic will unfold on the Playhouse stage from September 27 to October 13. Combining the strong Flat Rock creative team and the powerful language crafted by playwright Tennessee Williams, The Glass Menagerie promises to be a beautiful and fascinating production.

Commonly known as a memory play that premiered originally in 1944, the production features returning Flat Rock favorites Paige Posey as Amanda and Scott Treadway as Tom.

Performances are at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets are $20 - $52 with a child ticket at $17 for age 17 and under. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, North Carolina.