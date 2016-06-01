From the managing editor, June 2016

My mom can stare into the sea for hours. During my childhood, summer usually meant a road trip away from our landlocked home to spend at least a week at the beach. At the end of vacation, on the way out of town—the family minivan caked with sand and our fair skin sunburned and peeling—she’d always insist on “one last look” at the water.

I enjoy the beach, but I can only wonder at the waves for so long. Born and raised in Iowa, where few surprises obstruct the horizon, I have spent more than my share of time looking out across endless expanses. When it comes to the scenery, what you see is what you get: rows of crops and miles of fields, truck-filled highways and dusty gravel roads.

Sure, there’s a certain meditative beauty to rolling sameness—whether oceans or farmland—but I’m partial to a more layered landscape. The first time I hiked in mountains, I was hooked. With each step, the view changed. Just as the crashing of waves refreshes my mom, the richness of ridges speaks to me.

Here in the Smokies, the journalist in me sees stories around every bend in the trail and over every precipice. Indeed, a tangle of human history and natural biodiversity entwine this ancient land with secrets. And what’s more thrilling than a whispered truth or deserted path?

Even so, the complexities of this region can also be a bit overwhelming for a newcomer like me. When you’re a transplant to a new place, you learn to rely on the insights of those in the know. That’s exactly what we’ve done with this issue of Smoky Mountain Living.

As the National Park Service turns 100 this August, we’re celebrating the past century—and more—of our namesake park by asking those who know the Smokies best to share their personal secrets of the area.

Knoxville writer Maryellen Kennedy Duckett suggests a dozen ways to deepen your park experience, from a different perspective on Cades Cove—one without bumper-to-bumper traffic—to private picnic areas and a secluded swimming hole. Ardent hiker John Northrup names his favorite trails for when he craves solace. Photographer Deb Campbell reveals a few unexpected discoveries, from a “troll bridge” to a peace memorial planted in a surprising place, while loyal park visitors Jon and Regina Phillips give their tips for watching and photographing black bears in the wild.

Naturalist Don Hendershot identifies where to find old-growth trees—the original secret keepers—deep in the Smokies woods, while outdoorsman Jim Casada discloses his favorite fly-fishing streams, and renowned author Ron Rash shares a poem about fishing for trout with his cousin in “faraway creeks no map could name.”

Still, we’ve scarcely scratched the surface. You know as well as we do that treasures abound in the Smokies. We’d love to hear about your hidden gems, if you’re willing to divulge them. Email editor@smliv.com or join the conversation at facebook.com/smliv.

— Katie Knorovsky, managing editor