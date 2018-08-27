Guild celebrates Heritage Weekend

The 38th Annual Heritage Weekend will be held September 15-16 at the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Folk Art Center in east Asheville.

The celebration, held by the Southern Highland Craft Guild, features traditional crafts accompanied by music and dancing.

A highlight of the weekend is the annual World Gee Haw Whimmy Diddle Competition on Saturday, from 2-3 p.m. A whimmy diddle is an Appalachian mountain toy traditionally made from two sticks of rhododendron. Notches are carved into one stick and a propeller is attached to the end. Rubbing the notches with the second stick makes the propeller spin. Can you get it to gee (spin to the right) and haw (spin to the left)?

Contestants are judged on the number of rotations between gee and haw they can complete during a given time. They may be asked to switch hands or whimmy diddle behind their back. All ages may compete with trophies given for best child, adult, and professional. Winners receive a Moon Pie, a t-shirt, and bragging rights.

On going demonstrations will include traditional woodworking with traditional tools, weaving, spinning, dyeing, broom making, stone carving, and print making. Visitors will have the opportunity to try their own hand at some of the crafts and an activity table will encourage young people to create.

On Saturday, Anthony Cole will be on hand to shear sheep throughout the day, and on Sunday, Joe Parham will bring animals to demonstrate how he trains dogs to work sheep at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A music stage will provide further entertainment with blue grass and gospel music. Local cloggers will display the energy and fancy footwork that goes into the mountain dance tradition. Lunch will be available from J.Lee's Chicken Shack, selling delicious Southern eats.

The Folk Art Center offers free parking and a grassy area for picnics and relaxation. The Center is located at milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and just off U.S. 70 at Oteen.

The weekend kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, including a list of participating crafters and musicians, call 828-298-7928 or visit www.craftguild.org.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation.