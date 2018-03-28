Guild makers show glass- and metal-making techniques

On Saturday, April 7, more than a dozen Southern Highland Craft Guild members will showcase their skills and techniques with the third annual Glass and Metal Day at the Folk Art Center in Asheville.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., these masters will be blacksmithing, glass blowing, piercing and annealing metals, knife making, bezeling, repoussé, soldering stained glass, forging and many other manipulation processes. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch and learn more about two of the original craft media.

Weaverville residents Jason Janow and Shelby Mihalevich will be teaming up to show their skills with metals. "We'll definitely be doing some forging and likely using a torch to anneal silver, copper and bronze metals. Also, casting, which requires hefty equipment like a casting machine, kiln and torches, will be demonstrated," Janow said.

Member Lyle Wheeler and the Wilbar Trading & Forge will be working with several tools as they manipulate heavy metals into beautiful works of craftsmanship. Additionally, glassblower Michael Hatch of Crucible Glassworks will be using a small, portable kiln to exhibit the quick process of blowing glass. Hatch has been a glass artist in the Asheville community for nearly two decades.

For a complete list of artists participating in Glass & Metal Day, or to learn more about Southern Highland Craft Guild programs at the Folk Art Center call 828-298-7928 or visit www.craftguild.org/event/glass-metal-day.Admission to Glass & Metal Day and the Folk Art Center is free. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville. Headquarters to the Southern Highland Craft Guild, the Center also houses three galleries, a library, a craft shop and a Blue Ridge Parkway information desk and bookstore.