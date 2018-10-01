HART presents 'Over the River and Through the Woods'

Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, runs through October 14 at HART, the semi-professional community theater in Haywood County, North Carolina.

In the play, Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida, but he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he's been offered a dream job in Seattle. When they find out, the results become a hilarious series of attempts to sabotage his desire to leave.

The 1998 comedy ran for 800 performances in the old John Houseman Theater off-Broadway, and DiPietro may be best know for the musical Memphis, which won him Tonys for best musical, best book and best original score. He also wrote the book and lyrics for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, the second-longest running off-Broadway musical.

Over The River And Through The Woods has performances September 28, 29, Oct. 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays September 30 and October 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. There are special discount tickets for the Thursday, October 11, performance.

HART’s production is directed by Candice Dickinson and features: Amanda Klinikowski as Caitlyn, Josiah McManus as Nick, Allison Stinson as Aida, Lyn Donley as Emma, David Spivey as Frank and Pasquale LaCorte as Nunzio.

The theater is located at 250 Pigeon St.,Waynesville. To make reservations call (828) 456-6322 Tuesday-Saturday from 1-5 p.m. or go online to www.harttheatre.org. Harmon’s Den Bistro is open for dinner before all evening performances and for Sunday brunch beginning at 11a.m., with reservations required.