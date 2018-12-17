HART receives community theater award

× Expand The audience erupted in cheers as they learn HART is the recipient of this year’s honor.

Waynesville, North Carolina's HART Theatre received an early Christmas present when the organization was awarded the prestigious Community Theatre of the Year Award for 2018 from the North Carolina Theatre Conference. The award was presented to Executive Director, Steve Lloyd, before a packed house for the Saturday performance of “A Christmas Carol” on December 15, by NCTC Vice President Mia Self and former NCTC Board member Janice Schreiber.

HART is one of only four theaters in North Carolina to have received the Community Theater Award more than once, having received the distinction in 2002. The recognition is for excellence and takes into consideration quality of work, and community involvement. NCTC is the statewide organization representing middle and high school theaters, college and university theaters, community theaters and professional theaters across the state. The organization sponsors the annual High School Play Festival, offers teacher certification events and annual gatherings bringing together theater professionals.

For more information about the HART Theatre go to www.harttheatre.org.