Head out for the October hike!

Join Friends of the Smokies for a fun and invigorating moderately easy classic hike on October 9 on the Flat Creek Trail. Share or like this post on Facebook to be entered to win two tickets for the hike!

About the trail:

The hike is for 5.2 miles with a 700 foot elevation change.

Maggie Valley resident Jack Case will lead the hike. Through his lifelong proximity to the Smokies, Jack developed an interest in the history of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He is passionate and knowledgeable about the area and enjoys hiking the many beautiful and diverse trails.

Each Classic Hike of the Smokies is $20 for Friends of the Smokies members and $35 for new and renewing members, which includes a one-year membership. All proceeds support Trails Forever, a partnership between Friends of the Smokies and the National Park Service. Trails Forever funds a full-time trail crew to reconstruct and rehabilitate some of the park's most impacted trails.

Classic hikes are sponsored by Smoky Mountain Living magazine.

Winner of tickets will be contacted by Smoky Mountain Living.