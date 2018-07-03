Hendersonville celebrates century of dance

The Hendersonville Street Dance is celebrating 100 years this year in downtown Hendersonville, North Carolina. It began at the end of World War I when the city welcomed soldiers home from the war by celebrating in the streets.

The sounds of fiddles and banjos playing at the street dance have been a part of Henderson County’s heritage ever since. People of all ages journey to downtown Hendersonville to enjoy mountain heritage music and dancing.

The dances are held every Monday evening from July 9 through August 13 at the Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street.

The street comes alive with people square dancing and clogging to traditional bluegrass music. Special appearances by area clogging teams make for an entertaining, foot-stomping evening.

At 6:30 p.m., local caller Walt Puckett teaches audience members some basic square dancing, such as the Right Hand Across, Open the Garden Gate, and the Shoe Fly Swing.

Dancing begins at 7 p.m.

The seating area opens at 5:30, and early admission is prohibited. Admission is free, but leave pets at home. No alcoholic beverages, backpacks or coolers are allowed.

In case of inclement weather the dance will be postponed until 8 p.m.; if the weather does not cooperate by then, the performance is be cancelled.