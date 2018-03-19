Historic Abingdon homes open doors for the 17th Annual Home and Garden Tour

The residential charm of historic Abingdon, Virginia, is on display as the Abingdon Garden Club hosts its 17th Annual Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, June 27.

The tour is made up of six locations, each more beautiful than the last, and all located within the boundaries of Abingdon. From historical architecture to modern art, and from sunny terraces to labyrinth paths, this tour has something for everyone.

Built in 1832, the Daniel Lynch House features many historical and architectural highlights including handmade bricks and ornate moldings. Inside the home, heart-pine floors, a hand-carved mantle and the three-story staircase bring historical Abingdon to life. The home is bordered by two beautiful gardens including a fairy garden and a classic English garden featuring a natural koi pond.

A second 19th century home, also in the historic district, features a beautiful two-story frame design. The home welcomes guests with a peaceful back porch overlooking a lush perennial and cottage garden with a bubbling fountain and paved walkways.

Advance tickets are $10, and all proceeds benefit the Abingdon Garden Club. Organized in 1927, the Abingdon Garden Club uses proceeds from the tour to promote youth education and environmental responsibility. Continuing projects of the club include plantings at Eberhardt Park, floral containers at the JMH Cancer Center, and the Shakespearean Garden at the William King Museum of Art.

Pre-tour tickets will be on sale at Greer Jewelers and Necessities in downtown Abingdon. Tickets will also be on sale the day of the tour at the Abingdon Convention and Visitors Center, 335 Cummings Street, as well as at any of the gardens on the tour.

Tickets are $12 the day of the tour.

Homes are open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for self-guided tours; open rain or shine.

Information is available by email to AGCgardentour@hotmail.com.