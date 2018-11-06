Come “Home for the Holidays” and experience the holidays with small town charm, sprinkled with excitement for the entire family. Let Hendersonville become your Hometown during the Holiday season.

The unique stores along Main Street are decked out with Christmas decorations for the season. Large wreaths with big red bows hang from streetlights, along with twinkling lights and decorations in the planters that line the serpentine street.

The area abounds with holiday activities such as the Flat Rock Playhouse productions, an ice-skating rink, wagon rides, holiday concerts, visits with Santa, Christmas parade, and many other events for all ages.

The holiday season, with its many traditions, family gatherings and good cheer, will soon be upon us. Rediscover this magical time of the year and create cherished memories to last a lifetime. Catch the Christmas spirit in Hendersonville and pass it along. Be sure to explore the complete listing of holiday events happening in Western North Carolina.

Featured Events

November 23Downtown Street Lighting & Santa’s Arrival5:30pm: The lighting of downtown holiday lights and Santa’s arrival kick off the holiday season in Downtown Hendersonville. The evening features entertainment, sing-along, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa Claus at the Historic Courthouse on Main Street.

November 29 – December 22Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage presents: “The Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas”Wednesdays & Thursdays 2 pm & 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 2pm & 8pm, Sundays 2pm: An all-new Christmas production follows up last year’s smash holiday hit. This original musical revue performed by your favorite Flat Rock Playhouse singers and dancers is filled with holiday cheer. Celebrate the holidays Vagabonds style!

December 1Hendersonville Christmas Parade10:30am: A traditional hometown Christmas parade travels along Main Street from Five Points to Caswell Street. Sponsored by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association. This year’s theme is the “The Magic of Christmas”.

December 6 – 9 & 13 – 16Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown presents: “Junie B. in Jingle Bells Batman Smells”Thursday and Friday 7pm, Saturday 11am & 3pm, Sunday 3pm: When Junie B. draws her rival’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her a lesson! Will the Christmas spirit win out?

December 7 Olde Fashioned Hendersonville ChristmasMain Street / 5pm-8pm: The Downtown merchants open their doors and invite holiday shoppers in with a festive window displays, decorations, caroling, music, and refreshments. (828) 697-2232.

December 9 Holiday Tour of Historic Inns and Cookie Caper 1pm-4pm Fee Charged: The Holiday Tour of Historic Inns and Cookie Caper is a self-guided tour of seven of inns and the Cookie Caper part of the tour is a delicious Christmas treat at each inn. (828) 697-3010

December 18 – January 1Iceless Skating RinkRegular Hours: 11am-7pm, Christmas Eve 11am-3pm, Christmas Day-Closed, New Year’s Eve 11am-3pm, and New Year’s Day from Noon-7pm. Adults $8, Children $5 ages 10 & younger, group rates available for 12 people or more (payment by cash or check only): Enjoy ice-skating in Downtown Hendersonville this holiday season. The new larger and improved iceless rink is located at the Visitor Center on South Main Street. The new surface is faster and makes for easier gliding. Two curling are available to try your skills. Play a variety of free games while you wait your turn on the ice. Skating offers endless family-friendly fun.The synthetic ice skating rink is made from special polymers so it can be enjoyed year-round in any temperature. Skate rental included in admission price. Fundraiser of the Henderson County America in Bloom Program.

December 21 – 23Visit with Santa Claus on the Visitor Center Stage!2pm-6pm / FreeVisitor Center – 201 South Main Street: Santa Claus will be visiting with the children on the Stage at the Visitor Center on Main Street. Kids bring your wish list to discuss with Santa. Mom and dad need to bring their cameras to capture this cherished moment. (828) 693-9708

December 21 – 23Main Street Holiday Hayrides 6pm – 9pmFree: Take a magical hayride through Historic Downtown Hendersonville among its twinkling lights and festive decorations. Board the tractor-drawn wagon ride at the Visitor Center, located at 201 South Main Street. Reservations are not accepted, first come, first serve basis.