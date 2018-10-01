ICYMI: List of International Bluegrass Music Awards

× Expand Photo by David Simchock Balsam Range Balsam Range 6 September 2016 Promo Photo Shoot Waynesville, NC � Copyright David J. Simchock

Balsam Range won the “Entertainer of the Year” Award at the 29th Annual International Bluegrass Music Awards. The North Carolina-based group won this award previously in 2014.

The International Bluegrass Music Awards was held at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Awards were voted on by the professional membership of the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Recipients of the 2018 International Bluegrass Music Awards are :

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Balsam Range

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: The Travelin’ McCourys

SONG OF THE YEAR: “If I’d Have Wrote That Song” – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist), Larry Cordle/Larry Shell/James Silvers

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Rivers & Roads – Special Consensus (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

GOSPEL RECORDED PERFORMANCE OF A YEAR : “Speakin’ to That Mountain” – Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Jeff Hyde (writers), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDED PERFORMANCE: “Squirrel Hunters” – Special Consensus with John Hartford, Rachel Baiman, Christian Sedelmyer, and Alison Brown (artist), Traditional arranged by Alison Brown/Special Consensus (writers), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

RECORDED EVENT OF THE YEAR: “Swept Away” – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, and Molly Tuttle (artists), single release, Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Brooke Aldridge

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Buddy Melton

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ned Luberecki

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tim Surrett

DOBRO PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Justin Moses

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Cleveland

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Molly Tuttle

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sierra Hull

Previously announced inductees into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame – Ricky Skaggs, Paul Williams, Tom T. and Dixie Hall – were honored.

Earlier, the following awards were also announced:

BLUEGRASS BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR: (Northern Kentucky-based host of “Steve Martin’s Unreal Bluegrass”) Steve Martin

BLUEGRASS EVENT OF THE YEAR: Bluegrass on the Green– Frankfort, Illinois

BEST LINER NOTES FOR A RECORDED PROJECT (tie): Craig Havighurst – The Story We Tell by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers; Peter Wernick – Carter Stanley’s Eyes by Peter Rowan

BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A RECORDED PROJECT: Lou Everhart - A Heart Never Knows by The Price Sisters

BLUEGRASS PRINT/MEDIA PERSON OF THE YEAR: Neil Rosenberg

BLUEGRASS SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Jerry Salley

SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Ben Surratt

The 2018 Distinguished Achievement Award recipients are

George Gruhn, Christopher Howard-Williams, Curtis McPeake, Walter Saunders and Chris Thile.

“Congratulations to this year’s awards recipients and all of the nominees,” said Paul Schiminger, executive director of IBMA. “Being recognized by your professional peers with the highest honors in bluegrass music is quite an achievement, considering the number of incredible artists and recordings in our music today. This is a moment for everyone in the bluegrass community to feel proud and celebrate the many accomplishments of the past year. It is no wonder the appreciation of bluegrass is growing every day.”