Ijams presents hummingbirds festival

If spending a little face time with a ruby-throated hummingbird, discovering the secrets of backyard birds, and learning the basics of bees sounds like fun, make plans to attend Ijams Nature Center’s eighth annual Wonder of Hummingbirds Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The annual Knoxville event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., but if you want to see a live hummingbird, you need to come early, as the tiny creatures are most active during early morning and finicky about the weather.

During these personal encounters, certified master bander Mark Armstrong will demonstrate bird banding and talk about why banding is important. One member of each small group will release a hummingbird.

Late risers will still have the chance to learn a lot about ruby-throats during a workshop presented by Armstrong later in the day. Other workshops will cover beginning birding, backyard butterflies, gardening to attract hummingbirds, citizen science and more.

The event also features animal presentations, kids’ activities, a marketplace of arts, crafts, garden décor, plants from local nurseries and food trucks.

Tickets are $7 for ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 5-11, or $20 for a family. Kids 4 and under get in for free.

For details, visit www.ijams.org/hummingbird-festival/.

Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit, 315-acre educational nature center located just three miles from downtown Knoxville.