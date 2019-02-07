Its truffle time again!

The Asheville Truffle Experience will tantalize your tastebuds from Friday through Sunday, February 8-10, with multiple mouth-watering sessions spiraling out from the Haywood Park Hotel in downtown Asheville. Guests will plunge into the mystery of this ultra-prized ingredient, the magical Tuber melanosporum—otherwise known as the Périgord (Black Winter) Truffle—traditionally hailing from the deep, dark woods of France, Italy and Spain, and now beginning to be successfully cultivated in our own mountains.

Various events will occur throughout the weekend, including a tasting welcome session at The Market Place Restaurant, with Chef Josh Armbruster; a grower’s seminar, held in Myron Boon Hall at Warren Wilson College, with speakers Dr. Tom Michaels of Tennessee Truffles, Brian Upchurch of Carolina Truffieres, Ben Jarrett of The American Chestnut Foundation, and Shawn Swartz, forest manager at Warren Wilson College; a cooking demo with Chef Peter Crockett, at Isa’s Bistro; a truffle market in the Haywood Park Atrium; two truffle orchard visits, an actual hunt at the Mountain Research Station in Waynesville, with truffle dog Misha; and of course a pre-Valentine’s Day multi-course wine-paired truffle extravaganza, which will take place at Isa’s Bistro on Saturday evening, February 9.

For pricing and registration, visit www.ashevilletruffle.com, or call Susi Gott Séguret at 828-301-2792.

