Jamie McLean Band brings rock, soul to Asheville

• Who: Jamie McLean Band

• Where: Isis Music Hall in West Asheville, North Carolina

• When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 20

• Cost: $15 per person

• Why: Regarded as one of the premier rock/soul singers and guitarists in the scene today, Jamie McLean just released a new album, "One and Only," which features guest appearances by bluegrass legend Sam Bush and saxophonist Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthews Band.

Atop his longtime and bountiful melodic friendship with Aaron Neville and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, McLean has shared the stage Gregg Allman, Dr. John, Taj Mahal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trombone Shorty, Los Lobos, Blues Traveler, Marc Broussard, and Gov’t Mule.

Below is a recent interview with Jamie McLean, conducted by Smoky Mountain Living Music Editor Garret K. Woodward. For more information on the show and/or to purchase tickets, click on www.isisasheville.com.

SML interview with Jamie McLean (Part #1):

SML interview with Jamie McLean (Part #2):