Ken Burns’ to host Bristol sneak peak at documentary about Country Music

Join East Tennessee PBS and Ken Burns and his Emmy-award winning creative team at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol for a sneak preview of the much-anticipated documentary Ken Burns’ Country Music, a sweeping, multi-episode television series that follows the evolution of country music over the course of the 20th Century as it eventually emerged to become America’s music.

The Bristol Sessions is featured in the first episode of the series, which will air on PBS in September.

The Sunday, March 24 event featuring a personal appearance by Burns and his team will begin with an introduction by the creators, followed by a sneak preview of the film, and a Q&A session.

Country Music is directed and produced by Ken Burns, written and produced by Dayton Duncan, and produced by Julie Dunfey — The Emmy-award winning creators of PBS’s most-acclaimed and most-watched documentaries including The Civil War, Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery, The National Parks: America’s Best Idea and many more.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 plus applicable taxes and fees.