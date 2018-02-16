Knoxville Chamber Chorale offers winter 'gathering'

The Knoxville Choral Society will present the Knoxville Chamber Chorale with their “Winter Concert, Gathering” on Sunday, February 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. The concert is sponsored by Rush’s Music, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Clayton Foundation, the city of Knoxville, WJXB-FM and WUOT-FM.

Join the Knoxville Chamber Chorale for a “Gathering” of powerful music that explores the human relationship to life and death, light and darkness. The music is fitting for winter and times when thoughts of human mortality and questions of the supernatural become more present.

The program includes music from the United States, England, Germany, Latvia and Spain, with offerings from sacred hymns to modern anthems and African-American spirituals. This concert will make you rethink the power of the human voice, organizers say.

There is no cost for the concert and no tickets are necessary.

For more information, please visit www.knoxvillechoralsociety.org.