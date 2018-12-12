Knoxville Opera to perform at Rescue Ministries

Knoxville Opera will bring the sounds of the holiday season to Knox Area Rescue Ministries from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the KARM Chapel.

Knoxville Opera Executive and Artistic Director Brian Salesky will conduct a trio of Knoxville Opera soloists in a concert of holiday favorites. “It is an honor to bring the gift of music to the guests at KARM during this season of hope and joy,” Salesky said.

“Many of KARM’s guests have never experienced the opera, the theatre, or other performing arts,” said Burt Rosen, KARM’s President and CEO. He said Arts on Broadway is a way to expose those KARM serves to enriching entertainment with the hope that, when no longer at KARM, they will continue to enjoy them on their own. “After every performance, guests tell us how much they enjoyed it and how grateful they are for the opportunity. It isn’t unusual for them to give performers standing ovations,” Rosen said. “We are thrilled to have Knoxville Opera joining us again — especially during this time of year.”

The concert is open to KARM guests, volunteers, and staff as part of the Arts on Broadway program.

Knoxville Opera’s mission is to provide the residents of East Tennessee with high quality, locally produced opera and related educational and community programs. The company was founded in 1978.